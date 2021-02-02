The Village of Brooklyn will cease to have its own police department starting in March.
The department will officially dissolve March 5, with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office taking over providing services the next day. It was not clear how the portion of the village within Green County would be patrolled.
The Village Board made the 5-2 decision Monday, Feb. 1, with around 90 people in attendance on the videoconference, just three days after chief Wade Engelhart and his staff of three others at the Brooklyn Police Department received a surprise announcement that the action was being considered.
Of the 29 public comments during the meeting, all but two were explicitly against the move, mirroring a village-wide survey taken in 2017 that showed 80% of residents against the idea. At that time, the discussion, which had been proposed at the time as a cost-saving measure, was dropped.
Though two trustees voted against – Kyle Smith and Sean Brennum – the board held little discussion on the matter. Village President Brit Springer made a statement during the public comment period incorrectly interpreting state laws, stating that Robert's Rules of Order prevented the board from responding to public comments.
Under the attorney general's guide to the state's Open Meetings laws, governments are generally discouraged from holding significant discussion of items raised in public comment but not on the agenda.
On Monday, village residents appeared surprised by the proposal, which had not been discussed publicly in any recent meetings by the board.
So were the police officers, all three of whom spoke during public comment against the plan.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, after the Village Board had held two closed session meetings over four days, Engelhart received an email from Village President Brit Springer to call a mandatory Friday meeting, he said. Engelhart said this was a surprise, as the president had never before called a meeting with the department, Engelhart told the Observer on Monday morning.
During that meeting, he said, Springer informed him and his staff – two officers and one part-time clerical staff member – of the upcoming vote. He added that it was a surprise, considering the department had not recently been informed of any plans to abolish the department by the board.
“It’s sad and disheartening to make this type of big decision over a weekend,” Engelhart told the Observer. “The whole department was blindsided, we had no idea this was going on.”
In 2017, the board considered the same switch after then-chief Harry Barger announced his retirement. At that time, the board proposed three options, providing varying coverage at varying cost. At the time, continuing the PD with one full-time chief, one full-time officer and three part-time officers would total around 5,020 hours of coverage and cost about $213,644. The two Dane County options proposed back then provided either 1,950 hours or 3,900 hours and would have cost $144,986 for one officer and $277,312 for two.
The board followed the suggestion of its constituents at the time, and in Dec. 2017 it promoted acting chief Wade Engelhart to full-time chief.
But this time around, there was no survey – nor a proposal of various options. The agenda was posted on Friday, and the news of the possible action spread mainly by social media according to attendees of the Monday meeting.
Springer did not respond to a voicemail, text message or email from the Observer seeking comment by Tuesday morning.
After the public comment period of Monday’s meeting, Springer made a motion to vote on Resolution #2021-02, Abolishing Village of Brooklyn Police Department, which trustee Todd Klahn seconded. Springer then called for individual votes from the board members.
At that point, trustee Kyle Smith interjected to ask Springer to respond to the residents’ concerns. Springer re-read the same written statement she’d opened the meeting with, stating that “the climate of policing has dramatically changed… recruitment and retention is a local, state and national challenge… litigation against departments, especially small, have increased substantially – the village’s liability has increased dramatically.”
Smith encouraged Springer to offer more direct responses to the questions and objections of the two dozen residents who’d entered public comments. Springer asked Smith if he wanted to motion to delay the vote, but village clerk Linda Kuhlman stated that as voting had already begun, it was too late for a delay.
The contract with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, approved on a separate 5-2 vote, appeared to have already been drafted and ready for approval. The board had held closed sessions during meetings on Jan. 25 and 28, during which that contract may have been drafted. Severance agreements for the four department staff may have also already been drafted by the village’s attorney, Engelhart said.
Most of the public comments admonished the board for revisiting a proposal that had already been overwhelmingly rejected by village residents in 2017 – and also criticizing them for the short turnaround time from announcing the possible action to holding a meeting to vote on it.
Concerns raised during the public comments included a delay in response times by the county’s department versus the village’s – which were of particular concern for medical emergencies or school threats. Public speakers also raised issues with potential impacts on home equity and increased homeowner’s insurance rates, a higher cost of service with reduced hours of consistent coverage and the loss of the small-town community aspect of having a village department that offered a personal relationship with officers.
Most called for clarity and transparency for how the decision was made to revisit the abolishment of the department just over three years after the village-wide survey objected to a similar proposal. Some also asked whether this decision had been based on performance reviews.