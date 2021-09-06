As staff at Village Hall prepare for a move into the soon-to-be-vacated One Community Bank space at 101 Alpine Pkwy., they will need some dedicated workdays to prepare.
To that end, the current Village Hall at 117 Spring St. will be closing on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month starting on Sept. 15 and the first affected Tuesday will be on Sept. 28, receptionist Melissa Woodson told the Observer.
Due to the move into the new building, there is a lot of paperwork to sort through, she said.
The closure days will allow staff to get organized ahead of the transition to the bank building.
“Declutter and reorganize, that’s what our goal is,” Woodson said.
Bank staff need to be out of the Alpine Parkway building by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to the purchase agreement.