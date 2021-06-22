Starting July 6, Village Hall and the Oregon Area Senior Center will reopen to the public.
And with the Oregon Public Library already having resumed partial in-person hours, it will be the first time the village can observe a sense of normalcy since March 2020, administrator Martin Shanks told the Observer Wednesday, June 16.
In-person committee, commission and board meetings will resume as well, he said, and those who are vaccinated need no longer wear masks or socially distance while in attendance, or entering municipal buildings. Village Hall, 117 Spring St., will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday like before the pandemic.
But the village still needs to figure out how to keep meetings accessible to attendees who prefer a virtual option, and masks are still encouraged for those who have yet to get a COVID-19 shot, Shanks said, in accordance with the latest advice from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
“We are going to give people the benefit of the doubt,” Shanks said. “I think everyone is ready (for reopening). We feel safe for the most part.”
At its Monday, June 21, Village Board meeting, trustees felt that a hybrid meeting option would be best going forward to keep meetings accessible, both for people who find in-person and virtual meetings easily accessible.
“Participation (in meetings) has gone up,” trustee Carlene Bechen said. “When you get on to something virtual, it’s more convenient for people.”
But the village’s attorney, Matthew Dregne said there are several things the board will need to consider when it comes to adopting procedures for hybrid meetings.
Those include the legal component of conducting remote participation in hybrid meetings, as well as logistics and the types of technology the village would use in increasing that accessibility.
So the board gave Dregne and village staff an informal direction to complete further research before it can adopt a formal policy. But it’s unclear when any ordinances or written policies could appear on a future agenda, but Shanks said likely by the end of the summer.
As for the senior center, the board previously voted at its Monday, June 7, meeting to approve the center’s latest policy for operating procedures amid the pandemic.
The policy includes relaxed social distancing guidelines, a removal of the mask mandate and broader public use of the center building during most hours it opens.
The center’s congregate meal site will also open on July 6, according to the policy. Center staff won’t check on patrons’ vaccination status, and room capacities will be limited to avoid congestion or overcrowding, the policy states.
Hours of operation, the policy states, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day “to allow time to adequately clean and sanitize the 219 Park St. building.” Staff will remain available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Use of the building remains limited to center functions only, and is not yet available for use or rent by any other groups or organizations, according to the policy.
The library, 256 Brook St., has been open for in-person services since Monday, May 17. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Browsing remains first-come and first-serve, but curbside services are available for guests who don’t yet feel safe leaving their home, according to previous Observer reporting.
The library space has not yet opened its meeting room for usage, seating test proctoring, notary service or microfilm research.