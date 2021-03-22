The Observer sent questionnaires to candidates officially on the Village of Brooklyn spring election ballot, as well as to four write-ins.
Even though Village Board president Brit Spring announced a leave of absence in February, she filed nomination papers to seek reelection in January. Carol Smith and incumbent Heather Kirkpatrick will also have their names on spring election ballots for board trustee positions.
Brooklyn residents Micheal Brusberg, Brandon Arndt, Jacob Bachim have launched write-in campaigns for Village Board trustee positions. Resident Mark Bruner started a write-in campaign for the board president role.
The Observer has yet to receive responses from Springer and Kirkpatrick.