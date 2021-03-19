Oregon area voters will have plenty of local races in which to cast ballots for the April 6 election.
Polling places are set to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.
The Village of Oregon will choose its next board president, and two seats in the Oregon School District are up for grabs. In both the villages of Oregon and Brooklyn, a handful of residents have started write-in campaigns within the last month -- one resident from Oregon, and four in Brooklyn. The four Brooklyn write-ins were prompted by a $10,000 village settlement over a 2016 unlawful entry lawsuit against the police department that led to its disbandment.
Overall, there are 24 local and regional governmental seats open for this year’s election, three of which are contested. In the townships, there are a combined 13 seats up for reelection, and a contested Dane County executive race this spring.
In addition to the school board and municipality races, voters will also be able to choose the next state superintendent of schools and a slate of Dane County circuit court judges, all of whom are incumbents running unopposed.
In the Village of Oregon, current board trustees Randy Glysch and Jenna Jacobson are vying for the president seat being vacated by Jeanne Carpenter, meaning the Village Board will have an open trustee position come April. With Glysch and Jacobson filing non-candidacy papers last December, both of their trustee seats will be open no matter who wins the presidency.
While Oregon resident Derek Below is the only one having formally filed nomination papers to run for one of those open seats, Carlene Bechen has announced a write-in campaign for the Village Board within the last couple of weeks.
The Oregon School District race features two races. Newcomers Joshua King and Mary Lokuta are competing to replace incumbent and current school board president Steve Zach in Area I, which covers the Village of Oregon. In Area III, which encompasses the towns of Union, Montrose, Brooklyn, Rutland and Oregon and the village of Broooklyn, incumbent Troy Pankratz faces a challenge by newcomer Aaron Heisler.
Regardless of where someone lives within the Oregon School District, they are able to vote on all candidates for school board.
While ballots for the Village of Brooklyn feature mostly incumbents, four residents have announced their write-in campaigns within the last month.
Even though Village Board president Brit Spring announced a leave of absence in February, she filed nomination papers to seek reelection in January. Village Board trustees Carol Smith and Heather Kirkpatrick will also have their names on spring election ballots.
Brooklyn residents Micheal Brusberg, Brandon Arndt, Jacob Bachim have launched write-in campaigns for Village Board trustee positions. Resident Mark Bruner started a campaign for the board president role.
The Town of Oregon will have a contested election for its constable position, and a newcomer for its Board of Supervisors.
Sean Sommers is running against incumbent constable Kurt Maher for constable, and Kate Gladding is running unopposed for an open board seat. Incumbent Fred Clark is seeking reelection for his supervisor position, as is board chair is Wayne Ace.
Three of the Town of Dunn’s incumbents are all running again for their respective seats, with no one challenging them. Ed Minihan, town chair for 41 years, and supervisors Jeffry Hodgson and Steve Gerb filed nomination papers to be on the spring ballot last winter.
Current Town of Rutland board supervisor Deana Zentner is running for board chair, as current chair Peter Loughrin will not seek another term. Newcomers Susan Williams and Steve Williams are on the ballot for board supervisor and constable seats, respectively.
The only two elected officials running for another term in their current seats are clerk Dawn George and treasurer Kim Sime, who are running unopposed.
County executive Joe Parisi will run again for his third full term against challenger Mary Ann Nicholson. Nicholson wrote on her website March 9 that she has paused her campaign activities after the death of her spouse, but will still be on the ballot and is wanting the role.
Parisi, who has held the role of executive for a decade, has centralized his re-election campaign around continuing to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.