The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the first using ribonucleic acid, or mRNA technology.
Playing a fundamental role in human biology, mRNA is essentially the instruction manual for which cells make proteins,sending them to various parts of the body, according to the Moderna website.
The vaccines are different from traditional ones that use a dead or weakened version of a virus, or laboratory-made protein Robert Kirchdoerfer, University of Wisconsin-Madison assistant professor, told the Observer.
Both vaccines use a piece of SARS-CoV-2 code to instruct, or “encode” cells to build the spike protein on the membrane of the virus, which teaches the human immune system to recognize it as if it were real, he said.
“When we think about encoding, that information content gets translated by your cells into a sequence of amino acids -- making the protein,” Kirchdoerfer said.
This particular protein is a “stabilized” or “prefusion” version of the coronavirus spike that immune cells find most ideal to attack and kill. There is still much to learn about how long this immune response lasts, he said, though efficacy studies show minimal side effects.
For anyone who fears receiving the vaccine, “in this case it’s going to be a pain in the arm,” Kirchdoerfer said, calling it “safe and effective.”
No matter what, the vaccines will pose a turning point for this pandemic. After the world develops the ability to mass vaccinate, it won’t see the same rates of accelerated transmission it has now, he said.