Alders will have a choice to fill the Common Council’s open District 2 seat.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, one day before the deadline to apply, the job had two applicants, city administrator Adam Sayre told the Press. They are Mara Helmke and Karen Smith.
There had been none until the weekend, shortly after the Press reported the lack of applicants on ConnectVerona.com. The seat had been open since July 31, and the deadline to apply was Sept. 8.
Helmke is a CPA and former PTO president of Sugar Creek Elementary School who has lived in Verona for the past 13 years, according to her application. Smith is an accountant with human resources experience who has volunteered with the Verona campus of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and has lived in Verona for 18 years, according to her materials.
Both listed supporting the city’s downtown and keeping it vibrant among their top priorities.
Other items on Helmke’s priority list are affordable housing and diversity, equity and inclusion. Smith’s other priorities were ensuring responsible growth and being transparent and visible to constituents.
Helmke touts her experience on nonprofit boards as something that would prepare her for work on the council, while Smith states she has helped prepare architect submittals for various municipalities over 12 years and has experience with using parliamentary procedure on church committees.
Smith said she would plan to run for re-election next April, while Helmke said she would consider it but would not be willing to commit yet.
All applicants will be asked to speak at the council’s Sept. 13 meeting before alders choose.
The last District 2 opening got only one interested applicant, Rye Kimmett, who has been in the other seat since June.
The district has rarely lacked for interested political candidates in recent years. It’s been the source of several contested elections, including Katie Kohl defeating incumbent Jack Linder in 2018, and Sarah Gaskell defeating incumbent Scott Stewart in 2017. In 2016, an open spot drew five applicants.
City staff cannot recruit candidates, but alders can, and Sayre said Friday, Sept. 3, that some had been, with no success. The position was posted on social media and the city website.