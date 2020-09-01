Additional senior housing still might come to the village, but because of one facility’s new search for land, any development will wait a little longer.
Developer Agape Assisted Living, LLC, has withdrawn its application for a conditional use permit at 434 and 442 Kassander Way, director of planning and zoning administrator Elise Cruz told the Observer Aug. 27 in an email. The developer had planned on purchasing the two parcels located just west of Alpine Parkway.
The decision was made based on the discovery of “several complex legal questions” as to the uses allowed within the neighborhood, Cruz said, based on the village’s covenant and deed restrictions document for the Oregon Parks Neighborhood Addition.
The declaration Cruz pointed to states “A dwelling on any residential lots shall be used for single and/or two-family residential purposes exclusively.”
Cruz said that means the CUP is no longer on the Planning Commission’s docket for discussion at its Thursday, Sept. 3, meeting in a public hearing.
“The applicant … is actively pursuing other sites for a ‘community living arrangement’ elsewhere within the Village of Oregon,” she wrote in the email.
The proposal included building one ranch-style home, which would have operated as a “community living arrangement” and accommodate between 9-15 residents, Cruz wrote in a letter to site neighbors.