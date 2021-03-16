Drivers heading from Oregon to Madison might need a new route starting next week.
The U.S. Hwy. 14/County Hwy. MM interchange north of Oregon will be under construction for three months starting March 22.
That could slow traffic because of lane closures and reduced speeds, and it will close one of the onramps.
The construction will leave at least one one lane of traffic open in each direction at all times, using crossovers. Motorists are urged to anticipate construction activities in the area and reduced speeds in the work zones, a state Department of Transportation news release stated.
The Hwy. MM ramp to U.S. 14 westbound/northbound will be closed starting Monday, March 22 until mid-June, according to the news release. The Byrne Road onramp in the City of Fitchburg, which was expected to close under Hwy. 14 starting Wednesday, March 17, through mid-June.
Drivers must use alternate routes during these closures.
The project is set to replace the Hwy. 14 westbound/northbound bridge over Byrne Road and do bridge deck replacements at the McCoy Road bridges. Also, cable guardrail will be installed along a segment of Hwy. between Netherwood Road and Byrne Road.
The $6.7 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2021, the WisDOT release states.
For information on the U.S. 14 bridges project, visit projects.511wi.gov/us14bridges-danecounty.
For other information, contact Steven Theisen, WisDOT Communications Manager, at (608) 884-1230 or steven.theisen@dot.wi.gov.