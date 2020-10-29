Two existing snowmobile trails in the Town of Dunn were unanimously approved for this winter in a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 19.
The first trail approved was the Waubesa Snowbirds trail that runs through Heritage Park between Jordan Drive and Tower Road, and then goes around the east side of McFarland. The trail then ends on Highway MN, where another trail continues.
The second snowmobile trail route approved was the Viking Snowdrifters trail that starts on the southwest section of the town near Barber Drive and runs near Stoughton and Rutland before veering off near the intersection of Quam Drive.