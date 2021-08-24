Two people were injured and one service dog was temporarily missing after a two-vehicle crash on County D Monday afternoon.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Department news release, deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, to a crash with injuries on County C near Netherwood Rd. A 2015 Bronze Ford F150 was traveling south on County D when it traveled onto the gravel shoulder, over-corrected, and crossed the centerline, striking a 2017 Red Nissan Rogue traveling north. First responders extricated the driver and sole occupant of the Nissan, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the F150 was transported to a different hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but their service dog which was in the vehicle went missing.
After a search of the area, including deputies using drones, a resident along County D reported finding an unknown dog on their porch around 10:40 p.m. According to the news release, deputies arrived and confirmed the dog in question was Brandi, the missing service dog, who appeared to be uninjured and in relatively good spirits. Deputies turned her over to the care of a family friend.
According to the news release, sheriff’s deputies closed County D between County M and Netherwood Road for around two hours while investigating the crash.