Two people were injured at Madison International Speedway in Rutland on Friday night after a two-car collision slid into a nearby maintenance truck.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Department news release, deputies and Oregon Fire Department personnel responded to an injury crash at the speedway (1122 Sunrise Road) around 8:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Two race cars had collided, striking a maintenance truck on the track, causing it to roll over and injuring the two track workers inside. The two were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.