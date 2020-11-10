Two people were evacuated from their home in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 7, after a fire on the 200 block of South Main Street.
The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area of a lower-level apartment in the two-story residence, said Oregon Area Fire/EMS chief Glenn Linzmeier.
He estimated damages to the building at $190,000, along with $25,000-$30,000 in personal property loss between the two tenants.
No injuries were reported.
While the cause has not been determined yet, Linzmeier said investigators did not see anything to indicate arson or criminal intent.
The building’s balloon frame construction contributed to it quickly becoming engulfed in flames, he said.
“It doesn’t take much for fire to spread inside of these walls,” Linzmeier said. “There’s nothing stopping it. It’s destroyed pretty easily.”
The building’s proximity to other buildings meant a high hazard to other lives, which led Linzmeier to request other fire response units from around the county.
As firefighters ripped apart the home to suppress the fire, they discovered multiple additions to the house that had helped the fire spread.
“Every addition covered something up like a Band-Aid,” Linzmeier said.