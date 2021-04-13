In the hour before the Brooklyn Village Board voted to dissolve its police department in favor of county services, the majority of the roughly 30 village residents who spoke during the public hearing voiced their disapproval of the plan.
But the two Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies who started on the job in March, Jacob Zilli and Merrick Grumke, have been received well, Zilli said.
“People walk up to the car, they’re thankful, happy to see us,” he said. “The community is very excited, the clerk and board are excellent.”
Long term, there will be only one deputy assigned to work full-time in the village, Zilli said. Zilli is here until Grumke finishes his field training and starts full-time on July 1.
The two, along with Sgt. Johnathon Matz – who is helping to establish the contract – joined other Dane County deputies and members of area Fire/EMS in holding an open house Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, for community members to get to know the new department.
During the open house, children got to pet a K-9 officer, step inside an ambulance and take home plastic firefighter helmets.
Grumke said he feels welcomed by the community and enjoyed speaking to people who came to meet the department. The role of police officer is new to Grumke – previously, he worked in the jail system and in security services.
“It seems like a tight-knit community, one that takes care of each other,” he said. “One of the main reasons I applied for this position is I want to work with a community like Brooklyn and not just be a law enforcement officer, but also be an active member.”
Events such as the open house are important in the face of recent calls nationwide to reduce funding to police departments, Zilli said.
“With the climate we’re in, there’s a lot of work to be done to build relationships between communities and the officers who serve them,” he said. “The officers who have not made us look good do not represent policing as a whole.”
Grumke, and in the meantime Zilli, will work the same hours as the former second-shift Brooklyn office, from approximately 2-11 p.m. in a schedule of six days on and three days off, Zilli said. Those hours are flexible and the officer can work a little earlier or later as the village needs, he added.
Either the DCSO or the Green County Sheriff’s Office will be called on after-hours for respective portions of the village.
The new officers will continue to use the existing office space for the police department on the second floor of the Community Center, 102 N. Rutland St.
The contract with DCSO allows more time for interaction with community members, Zilli said, because they don’t have to do a lot of the paperwork or budgeting. That work will be handed by other Dane County staff.
Grumke said to begin building those relationships, one of the first things he plans to do is to go door to door, one street at a time, providing community members an opportunity to speak with him, ask questions and get to know him.
He said he wants to be accessible to the community when he is there and make sure that residents have his contact information.
“That is my hope – to build a strong relationship with them and stay for the foreseeable future,” he said. “I want to work in a tight-knit community that seems to care about each other and I want to be a part of that. I want to serve this community the way they deserve, and be part of this community.”
Community members are always welcome to flag the officers down, Zilli said, and if the squad car is at the station, residents can ring the doorbell.
“We’re kind of an open book, if you want to come out and check us out,” he said.