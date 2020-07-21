A large number of Oregonians and Brooklynites will have at least one contested race to vote for in the Aug. 11 primary – but none will get to vote in both.
For residents who live in Assembly District 80, which covers the Village of Oregon northwest of Oregon High School and zig zags around to represent western and southern portions, two candidates, incumbent Sondy Pope and newcomer Kimberly Smith, will vie for the Democratic spot on the November ballot.
Pope (D-Mount Horeb) has held the seat since 2013, and previously represented what was the 79th district prior to redistricting. In a June 5 news release announcing her candidacy, Pope said that she looks forward to continuing her work promoting environmental protection, fair elections and supporting public schools.
Smith (D-Oregon), who announced her candidacy on June 17, wrote in a news release that the time has come for change in the legislature. Her platform includes being a small business advocate, in support of criminal justice reform and cannabis legalization for medical purposes, according to her Facebook page.
Whoever advances from the primary will run against Chase Binnie (R-Mount Horeb). The other assembly districts in the Oregon area, including districts 43 and 47, will not be on the ballot for the August primary, but will have contested races in November.
In District 43, which covers all of the Town of Rutland and the eastern side of the Village of Oregon, will have a race between incumbent Don Vruwink (D-Milton), who is seeking his third term to the assembly, and Beth Drew (R-Milton). And in District 47, which covers all of the Town of Dunn, Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg) will re-run for his seat against challenger Phil Anderson (R-Fitchburg), a Libertarian who ran in the 2018 gubernatorial race.
There will also be a state Senate primary in the Oregon area, in the Town of Dunn.
Sargent, who currently serves state Assembly District 48, is running with a platform that includes fighting for more affordable housing and increasing the minimum wage, improving public transit, investing in public education and legalizing cannabis, according to her campaign website.
McKinney, who is the Monona Grove school board president, wants to address equity and disparities in health care, schools and for people of color, as well as fighting for union rights, increased teacher salaries and increasing the minimum wage, according to his campaign website.
The winner of the August primary will go on to compete against Scott Barker (R-Sun Prairie), a firefighter for the City of Sun Prairie, in November. The other two Senate districts in the Oregon area, districts 27 and 15, will not have an election this year.
For the House of Representatives, incumbent Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) is the only Democrat running, and will face Peter Theron (R-Madison), a Madison College Instructor, in the November election.