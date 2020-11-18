President Donald Trump has filed for a ballot recount in the state’s two most populous counties.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 18, that it had received a wire transfer of $3 million, and later announced that Trump filed a petition to conduct partial ballot recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
According to state elections law, partial recounts are permissible. If the percentage of difference between the votes is larger than 0.26%, the candidate must pay for the recount, and submit payment before it can begin.
Trump is hoping to overturn the battleground state’s Nov. 3 election results, despite voters in both counties, including those in the Oregon area, choosing President-elect Joe Biden “by wide margins,” a Nov. 18 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story states. Trump lost the state by 20,608 votes, according to unofficial vote counts.
In Dane County, Biden received 260,185 votes while Trump received 78,800, the county’s canvass states. A Milwaukee County canvass states 317,270 people voted for Biden, while 134,357 voted for Trump. Together, the counties represent around 35% of Biden’s statewide vote.
Trump requested the recount to find substantial mistakes and fraud, the petition states. While it states vague instances or poll watchers not being as close as they would have liked, there is currently no documented evidence of widespread fraud.
In the count petition filed with the WEC, the Trump campaign alleges that there was fraud at Milwaukee’s Central Count location. There, observers were required to stand 30-35 feet back from the tables where absentee ballots were being processed. The campaign also alleges that municipal clerks cured inaccuracies with ballots without contacting voters.
The petition brings up a statement made by Dane County clerk Scott McDonnell from the April election cycle, where he encouraged people to mark down that they were indefinitely confined because of the pandemic. The state Supreme Court struck that rule down in March, making it not permissible in the April 7 election.
The Trump campaign additionally alleges that municipal clerks across the state issued absentee ballots to people who did not request them, and claims that 60,000 ballots were counted that way. Under the claim, it would include people who voted early in person during the two weeks before Election Day.
Former Dane County Circuit Judge Jim Troupis is representing Trump’s campaign in its recount effort, according to the story. WEC announced earlier this week that a state-wide recount would cost around $8 million.
Overturning the result through a recount is unlikely, a Nov. 17 Sentinel story states, as Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes aren’t enough on their own to change the outcome of the presidential election. In 2016, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein asked for a recount, the totals only changed by 131 votes in favor of Trump against challenger Hillary Clinton.