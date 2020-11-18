Town of Rutland property tax rates will increase for 2021 – but less than initially proposed.
At the Tuesday, Nov. 10, Town Board meeting, supervisors approved a budget that will bill residents $3.05 per $1,000 of property value, a 3.2% tax rate increase over the year prior. However, the average Town of Rutland home increased in value by 4%, meaning many homeowners will pay more than that.
Town taxes are about one-sixth of the total property tax bill.
Supervisors approved a levy of $770,000, a 3.5% increase, by a vote of 3-1, with Sup. Deana Zentner voting no. The original proposal would have been a 6.8% tax rate increase, but electors at the town’s annual meeting, just prior to the Town Board vote, rejected the larger levy increase.
Electors also rejected a proposal that would have had no increases to the budget from 2020.
Total expenses are projected to be $1.1 million, about $300,000 less than the 2020 budget. The largest increases were for capital expenditures, equipment and sick leave reserve, road repair and a town clerk pay raise.
Zentner balked at approving the new budget because it uses $24,152 in cash flow reserves to keep road work in the budget.
“I believe the board as a group has the responsibility of going over it line item by line item and not keeping the same proposal and taking money from surplus,” Zentner said. “I think we owe that to our constituents.”
Town Chair Peter Loughrin responded to board supervisors that using the surplus money meant the town wouldn’t need to find room for it in the tax levy or slash road repair in the budget.
At the end of September, Loughrin said the town had a checking account balance of $247,000, more than 20% of annual spending. That money is used as a cash flow surplus to pay bills since tax revenue for the town doesn’t come in every month, Loughrin said.
“That’s just a built up surplus and buffer,” he said.
In the finalized budget, the capital expenditure reserve is increasing by $15,500 to $20,000, and the equipment reserve is increasing $17,500 to a total of $50,000.
Despite the increases, Loughrin said the town won’t be able to accommodate a previous list of road project repairs set for 2021. Rutland Dunn Town Line Road, Lake Kegonsa and some of Old Stone Road are road repair projects that were being considered.
“At the time for the bidding for road work, we will have to shorten up that list,” he said. “We will have to pick and choose and see what the pricing is per mile.”
Loughrin said the sick leave reserve account is underfunded and needs to be increased from $4,500 to $10,000 for a few years. The reserve account increases included in the budget adds an extra $41,500.
“It’s about $30,000 underfunded,” he said. “The $4,500 doesn’t even cover the annual increase to the recommended funding.”
Town clerk Dawn George’s salary will increase by $2,000, up to $32,100. The two-year salary bump for George won’t start until her new term begins in April. Town treasurer Kim Sime’s salary was also proposed to increase $1,000, but she told the board she would decline the increase.
Supervisor Nancy Nedveck said the town could consider giving George a one-time bonus at the end of this year if they have money left from the current budget.
“To me it’s far more equitable because then she alone would be getting that in gratitude of all the work she has been doing because of COVID-19 and all the extra work,” Nedveck said.