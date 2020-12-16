In an effort to make Old Stage Road safer for bicyclists, two Town of Rutland citizens researched ways to slow down traffic, including a switch to the state’s Rustic Road classification.
Sue Williams and Mary Celley shared their findings on the Rustic Road law in Wisconsin with the Rutland Town Board in a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in a Zoom video conference.
“The more rustic roads we can get in the town, the more it would draw people to our community for tourism in a matter of hiking and biking,” Williams said. “It’s seen as a sense of pride for the community. I certainly see Rutland being the center of Rustic Roads.”
The “Rustic Road” designation was created more than 40 years ago to provide bicyclists, hikers and motorcyclists an opportunity to travel the state’s scenic countryside.
A Rustic Road classification for Old Stage Road would get it listed in the state’s tourism guide, and the area would be a highlighted destination for travelers, Williams said.
Town supervisors had several questions, including whether there are any special provisions preventing a lower speed limit the town has to file with Dane County, whether an estimated $2,000 speed study is required to apply and whether the Rustic Road designation limits local development setbacks and driveways. Town chair Peter Loughrin said the board would get the answers, and possibly take action at the next town board meeting.
A Rustic Road can be a dirt, gravel or paved road and is marked by a brown and yellow sign marking the route. To earn the designation, the lightly traveled local-access road must have outstanding natural features along its borders like rugged terrain, native vegetation, native wildlife or open areas with agricultural vistas.
The roads must be at least two miles long and not be scheduled for major improvements that would change its rustic characteristics. High-density development along a Rustic Road is prohibited, and the roads often provide a complete closure or loop or connect two major highways.
Old Stage Road is about three miles long and includes U.S. Hwy. 14 and state Hwy. 138 at each end. The speed limit is 45 mph, which is the maximum on a Rustic Road. A speed limit as low as 30 mph may be established by a local governing authority, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Sue Wollin, a resident of Rutland for about 50 years, has concerns about the safety of Old Stage Road becoming a Rustic Road.
“Our roads are so narrow,” Wollin said. “I don’t like riding a horse on it because there are no shoulders. I’m more worried about the people who would flock to come to it. I think most of our roads are dangerous to walk on or ride a bike.
“I’m not against the promotion of Rutland and tourism. I think we have other aspects of the town we can promote.”
Supervisor Nancy Nedveck said the primary goal for the research on the “Rustic Road” classification was to get the speed limit reduced on Old Stage Road.
“To get it (Old Stage Road) designated as a Rustic Road would be a plus for us,” Nedveck said.
Williams said a Rustic Road does not limit the type of vehicles that drive on the road. The town is also looking into a Class B Highway ordinance for some town roads that would prohibit semi trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds.
Nearby, the Town of Dunn on Sept. 21 voted unanimously to designate all town roads Class B Highways.
A Class B Highways ordinance prohibits drivers with vehicles, or combination of vehicles, with wheel, axle or group of axles with a gross weight within 60% more than 40,000 pounds from using town roads. Those vehicles would be required to stay on county or state roads.
The Class B designation would not apply to local delivery trucks for businesses, agricultural equipment or milk truck deliveries.