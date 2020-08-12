When Rutland residents gather for their annual meeting later this month, they will consider whether to make a major change to how they elect officials.
The town has always used a caucus system in announcing the candidacy of residents for town offices, Town Clerk Dawn George told the Observer, but some residents have asked for the town to switch to the more common method of nomination papers and primaries.
The annual town meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Town Board announced during a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4, and that discussion is one of the items on the agenda. At annual meetings, unlike during other public town meetings, any town elector can bring up any topic for discussion.
A petition from Rutland residents was presented to the Town Board last February requesting a change to a nomination paper system away from the traditional caucus, in which candidates are nominated for town offices by people present, Sup. Deana Zentner told the Observer in an email.
In a town caucus, those who are nominated to run for election don’t have to be present. The nominated person is then notified by the town clerk and has five days to file a declaration of candidacy and a campaign finance registration statement.
Zentner wants the town to eliminate the caucus and said some town residents don’t like the caucus process because residents who have no intention of running for an election can be nominated.
“Some residents felt this change would be an improvement, and therefore eliminate the mockery and unprofessional behavior that occured at the Rutland January 2020 caucus,” Zentner wrote. “Historically, it is not uncommon for caucuses to be ‘stacked’ or manipulated and this has been a Rutland concern now for several years.”
The example she cited was when supervisor Dave Gruenberg nominated Nels Wethal for town supervisor. Wethal was and currently still is serving as Rutland’s lead road patrolman and constable and was not in attendance, and if he would have sought town supervisor candidacy, he would have been required to resign from both patrolman and constable positions.
After multiple attempts, Town of Rutland Chairman Peter Loughrin couldn’t be reached for comment.