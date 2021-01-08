The Town of Oregon will have a contested election in April.
And the Town Board is likely to have a new supervisor with incumbent Steve Root deciding not to run, clerk Jennifer Hanson told the Observer in an email Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Hanson said resident Sean Sommers filed nomination papers to run for the town's constable position, challenging incumbent Kurt Maher whose seat is up for re-election.
For the board, resident Kate Gladding filed for a supervisor seat.
In addition, incumbent board chairman Wayne Ace, and supervisor Fred Clark Jr. filed to run for their respective seats again.