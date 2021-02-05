The Town of Oregon Board of Supervisors unanimously formalized its process for filling vacancies Tuesday, Feb. 2.
With no discussion, supervisors approved an ordinance that details how the board will appoint people to vacant supervisor seats.
Ad hoc Policy Committee chair Tim Yanacheck, along with three other members, drafted the ordinance. He told the Observer with Phil Van Kampen vacating his seat upon his move to the Village of Oregon last summer, the board filled Van Kampen’s role with a vote from the remaining four supervisors.
Yanacheck said since the public had no chance to offer public input on that decision, he offered up an initiative to allow that opportunity at the town’s September 2020 annual meeting. From there, the board assembled the Policy Committee, tasking it with recommending ways to formalize how vacancies are filled.
The town clerk will be informed of a present or impending board vacancy, according to the new ordinance. The clerk will then publish information about the vacancy on the town’s website, in the legal newspaper, the Observer, and other places that the town is legally required to post information.
Four weeks after the notice’s publication, anyone who wishes to apply for a vacant seat should submit a written application with their legal name, address and employer. The application should also include the reason why the person would like to be on the board, crime history and a brief summary of qualifications. The applicant could additionally submit written references, the ordinance states.
At the end of the four-week period, the ordinance would require the board to vote on a potential appointment, considering all written applications, and sets a public hearing where all candidates would have the opportunity to speak about themselves. Upon completion of that effort, the board would vote on who the next supervisor would be.
The only instance the ordinance would not apply, according to the document, is when a board vacancy would occur between the first Tuesday in January and the April spring election, if that seat is up for election that year.