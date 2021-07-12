Town of Oregon residents will not have an ATV/UTV road use referendum to vote on next year during the fall election.
During a Tuesday, July 6, board meeting, supervisors rejected a motion to include a referendum on the November 2022 ballot by a vote of 3-2, with trustees Kate Gladding and Wayne Ace voting in favor of the referendum. The referendum had been recommended by the town’s Plan Commission by a 6-1 vote in April, but was voted against by the board after an hour of discussion between supervisors.
Though the town board unanimously voted on July 6 to require a public hearing on a draft version of a road use ordinance that might come forward before taking a board vote, which was also recommended by the Plan Commission.
At the July 6 board meeting, two community members spoke, with one in favor of opening the roads and the other in favor of further study before the board proceeds.
Brad Clark, who has advocated for months for the town to adopt an ordinance allowing ATVs/UTVs on roads, addressed concerns regarding taillights and top speeds on the vehicles.
And Town of Oregon resident David Frankson, who wants to see the board take more time to flesh out the limitations of a potential ordinance such as the designated roads where ATVs/UTVs could operate and potential speed limit adjustments to those roads.
"There are so many questions right now ... all that time between now and the referendum, you guys could get that right,” Frankson told the board. “Instead of saying ‘Hey let's just let everybody loose and figure out whether we're going to be sued later on.’”
The main point of contention during the discussion seemed to be whether to skirt the recommendation of town attorney Larry Bechler and the town’s insurance underwriters, which is to not approve use of ATVs and UTVs on town roads as that appears against state law.
Wisconsin law states that the vehicles may not be driven on roads that have speed limits over 35 miles per hour, Bechler said, and that would preclude all roads in Oregon with the exception of subdivisions. Many of those roads are also under county jurisdiction, Bechler said, and the speed limits cannot be changed to make the vehicles legal without county cooperation.
Though Ace, along with Clark, noted that another attorney might interpret the state law differently, thus supporting opening the roads without having to change the speed limits.
But ATVs and UTVs are different types of vehicles, Bechler added, and some ATV manufacturers do not recommend use on county or state highways. This raised questions with supervisors over whether the two types of vehicles should be considered separately when drafting a referendum or ordinance.
Supervisor Kate Gladding said that the town’s insurance underwriter has stated it would not cover the town if it were sued due to an ATV/UTV-related accident if the town board went against the advice of Bechler.
But some supervisors, such as Fred Clark, Jr. and Arlen Christensen, seemed undeterred by that possibility and noted being in favor of opening the roads, particularly because surrounding counties have already done so – regardless of legal standing.
Christensen stated he wanted to see the issue “settled” after several years of discussion, and Clark added he’s willing to “roll the dice” like other townships statewide have and said none have faced a lawsuit thus far.
Meanwhile, supervisor Jason Marshall noted a slippery slope effect could occur if the issue went to referendum, stating that he believes most town residents are also against bicyclists or walkers on town roads. For that reason, he said even if those in favor of opening up the roads are a minority, he feels it’s only fair to everyone to allow ATV/UTV access considering the types of access currently allowed.
Gladding countered that the majority should rule, and a referendum would allow for the majority to have a voice.
Deputy clerk Stephanie Goth pointed out during the meeting that there will still have to be a motion and vote on whether to draft an ordinance to allow ATVs or UTVs on town roads.
Christensen has presented a draft ordinance, but to what degree his will inform a possible official draft town ordinance by the whole board was unclear.
The only certainty out of the July 6 meeting was that if and when such an ordinance is drafted by the board, community members will be allowed to comment on it during a public hearing prior to a town board vote to pass or reject it.