A plan to build a hot-mix asphalt plant in the Town of Oregon that has drawn widespread opposition is up for county approval Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The five members of the Dane County Zoning and Land Regulation committee will meet to decide whether permit applicant Payne and Dolan, Inc. has provided adequate solutions to 14 primary public complaints, committee chair Jerry Bollig told the Observer.
Payne and Dolan – a Waukesha-based company that primarily works with asphalt paving and repair – applied for a conditional use permit in October 2020 to place a portable hot-mix asphalt plant at 157 County Hwy. MM for 15 years.
The property is just north of the Village of Brooklyn and is home to a sand and gravel pit owned by Wingra Real Estate of Madison. Payne and Dolan plans to supply hot-mix asphalt to local and regional construction projects, according to the application, stating there is a growing need for hot-mix asphalt in the area. It notes several roads nearby will be paved in 2021.
While the property falls within the Town of Oregon, some residents and government officials in Brooklyn objected to the permit request, asserting they already notice quality of life impacts from the extraction site on their northern border including odor, dust and noise.
A survey created by Brooklyn’s Village Board in December received 131 responses in the first five hours it was open, including 113 opposed to the permit, Village of Brooklyn president Brit Springer wrote in a Dec. 15 letter to the committee introducing the responses.
The ZLR committee had set a deadline for written public testimony for Dec. 15, so the Village of Brooklyn board had to work quickly after its Dec. 14 meeting on the topic to get responses to the county body, which holds public hearings on rezoning petitions and conditional use permits.
Of primary concern, Springer wrote in the letter, is property values, noting that 93 residences and a daycare center are within 640 yards south of the site. She alleged those properties will be devalued because of odor, potential groundwater contamination and other issues.
The Observer did not receive a response for input from Town of Oregon board chairperson Wayne Ace or other board members as of press time on whether they supported or opposed the proposed asphalt plant.
In its application, Payne and Dolan stated it has “a proven track record of operating asphalt plants responsibly and with respect for the land and neighbors, and is committed to operating a plant at this site by utilizing the latest technologies to minimize impacts on neighbors.”
But during a village board meeting on Jan. 11, board member Heather Kirkpatrick cited one revenue loss study that suggested the village could lose 56% of its property values, and Springer pointed out in her letter no certified assessors have been contracted to support Payne and Dolan’s claim.
An email and phone call to Payne and Dolan representatives requesting information on some of its proposed solutions to the 14 primary public complaints were not responded to as of press time.
Village of Brooklyn resident Michael Brusberg told the Observer he had concerns over the potential health impacts of the asphalt plant. He was among around 40 people who called into a Dec. 22 public hearing by the Zoning and Land Regulation committee.
He said neighbors are worried about the smell of tar and projects taking place in the middle of the night. He said a resident who lives close to the extraction site already notices sand blowing into their yard and increased arsenic in their groundwater. And another neighbor, who has stage 4 cancer, may choose to move, he said.
“My neighbors and I are definitely opposed,” he said. “We’re really nervous, and it’s not just me and a handful, I would say nearly the entire neighborhood – 85%.”