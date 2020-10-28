The Town of Dunn wants to make the installation of a water monitoring station at Swan Creek a reality.
To that end, trustees discussed offering $5,000 to the City of Fitchburg for the project if it’s completed next year.
During the Town Board’s Monday, Oct. 19, meeting, town officials discussed a letter Town Chair Ed Minihan wrote to Fitchburg outlining Dunn’s fiscal pledge and its potential ability to provide labor and equipment for installation. Minihan also wrote that Dunn is willing to contribute $2,000 toward annual operating costs of the station and might be able to collect water samples.
The contributions are contingent on the station being installed by Aug. 1, 2021.
“The Town realizes the importance of monitoring water quality at this creek, and I hope these contributions will help Fitchburg include funding in their 2021 budget to make the installation of this station a reality,” Minihan wrote.
The Capital Area Regional Planning Commission recommended a U.S. Geological Survey station to monitor water impact from future development south of Lacy Road near McGaw Park. The station would measure water quality and quantity.
Dunn Planning and Land Conservation director Ben Kollenbroich said monitoring the water quality in the area developed south of Lacy Road in Fitchburg is essential to preserve the fish and wildlife in the town’s Lake Waubesa wetlands.
“We feel like it’s good to get research on this to help understand what the impact would be on the wetlands,” he said.
Kollenbroich said installing a water monitoring station would cost an estimated $15,000 and around $20,000 in annual maintenance costs. Friends of the Waubesa Wetlands have offered to collect water samples, he said.