Property owners in the Town of Dunn will see a slight drop in property tax rates and an influx in funding for road construction in the final 20-21 budget.
The town board approved a $2.26 million budget which is $6,232 more than in 2020, during its meeting on Dec. 21. Expenditures are $589,296, which is $6,213 less compared to 2020.
The tax levy was set at $1.93 million, a 0.79% increase over last year. The tax rate will be $2.91 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 0.02% drop from last year.
While tax rates are going down slightly for the town, the proposed budget has $440,952 earmarked for road construction, which is 60% more than last year’s allocation.
“We definitely feel like a big increase in taxes this year with people already struggling would just add to the struggle, Town of Dunn Clerk Cathy Hasslinger said. “I think it’s good (that) taxes are staying stable and going down a little bit.”
A decrease in the tax rate for the town doesn’t necessarily equal a lower tax bill – the town is only a portion of what a property owner pays, and other factors like recent reassessments and which school district an owner is in has a significant impact on what the final bill looks like.
Net new construction contributes to increasing the tax levy a municipality can charge for property taxes. In 2020, the total valuation of property in the town has increased by $5.3 million through new homes being built and constructed, Hasslinger said, with the new total valuation in the town being $663.3 million.
Town roads slated for resurfacing in 2021 are Hawkinson, White Oak Trail, White Oak Court, and Willow Pass.