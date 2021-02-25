The Town of Brooklyn will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum Tuesday, March 16, prior to the April 6 election.
The forum will begin at 7 pm., and will take place at Brooklyn Town Hall, 400 W. Main St. Town supervisor Abbigail Kriebs told the Observer in an email that attendees should observe social distancing at the event.
A virtual option will be available for those who would prefer the option. Virtual attendees can view the meeting by following the Zoom link on townofbrooklyn.org.
Candidates participating in the forum include chairperson candidate Kathy Pennington, Supervisor 1 candidate Jeffrey McNeely, Supervisor 2 candidate Kriebs, treasurer candidate Russell Cichy and clerk candidate Chris Gallagher.
Pennington is running for her first term as chairperson, Kriebs said, while all other candidates are seeking reelection.
For information, visit townofbrooklyn.org.