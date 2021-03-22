The Observer sent questionnaires to candidates in Town of Oregon races for the spring election.
The town will have a contested election for its constable position, and a newcomer for its Board of Supervisors.
Sean Somers is running against incumbent constable Kurt Maher, and Kate Gladding is running unopposed for an open board seat. Incumbent Fred Clark Jr. is seeking reelection for his supervisor position, as is board chair is Wayne Ace.
The Observer has yet to receive responses from Maher and Clark.