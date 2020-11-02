The proposed 2021 budget for the Town of Oregon would decrease the town’s tax rate by 14 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
But with the average assessed value increasing on many town properties, some Town of Oregon home and business owners may still see their taxes rise.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, residents will be able to offer feedback on the proposed budget in a public hearing on Zoom.
Immediately after the hearing, town employees are expected to hold a meeting to adopt the levy and establish compensation of elected officials to begin in April 2021.
The proposed 2020 tax levy from property owners for the 2021 budget is $1,002,117, which is down $50,090 from 2019, or 4%.
The 2021 proposed budget is available at town.oregon.wi.us./budget or for viewing at Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road, by appointment.
For information, call the town at 835-2982.