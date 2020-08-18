With administrator Mike Gracz planning to retire in March 2021 after two decades, the Village Board has hired a search firm to find his successor.
Trustees appeared to agree that successor would have some large shoes to fill. They invited two companies to the Monday, Aug. 17, meeting to interview – GovHR and Public Administration Associates, LLC.
After trustees inquired about how each firm would prioritize diversity, ensure applicant longevity and tailor their recruitments to the Oregon community, they ultimately chose PAA. They acknowledged it was a tough decision to make.
PPA president Kevin Brunner and secretary treasurer Chris Schwartz told the board the firm has a track record in recruiting diverse candidates — particularly women and people of color. They said if the ideal candidate isn’t recruited in the allotted window of time, the company will initiate the search process again for free. Trustees appeared particularly interested in PAA for those two reasons and for the firm’s overall background.
PAA has conducted over 300 executive searches for more than 150 Wisconsin municipalities, according to the company’s proposal. Last year alone, PAA completed the recruitment of new managers and administrators for 20 small communities that are “similar in size and operation to Oregon,” the firm claimed.
“As such, we have a very good understanding of the current needs of Wisconsin municipal government leadership as well as a familiarity with some outstanding potential candidates that we have already verified for these other administrator positions,” the proposal reads. “We are confident that we can work efficiently locating and encouraging potential candidates for the Oregon village administrator position.”
Now that the board has selected PAA, trustees are expected to approve an agreement at their meeting Monday, Sept. 14. They are also on track to discuss how the administrator job announcement and hiring process will be carried out, according to a draft timeline.
PAA will ask for the characteristics desired in the new administrator, according to its proposal.
Village staff plan to have the job announcement posted by Nov. 16 with an application deadline of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, the draft timeline states. It notes the Village Board will be working on the 2021 budget in October.
The first applicant interviews would begin Jan. 12, 2021, with a candidate possibly selected by Feb. 1. Then, according to the draft schedule, the board would initiate a background check and approve hiring the new administrator Feb. 22. Gracz’s last day would be March 31, 2021, according to the draft timeline.