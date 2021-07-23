Earlier this year, an unassuming Town of Rutland resident woke up having had enough of their spotty broadband connection.
Their strategy, after feeling like they had tried everything to get the internet services they desired, was standing on the road by their property and flagging down a utility truck, Rutland town chair Deana Zenter told the Observer. The resident asked if the worker could install fiber optic cables along with the infrastructure they were already planning to build, she explained. That approach ended up working.
But fellow Rutland residents, and others in rural municipalities across Wisconsin, have not been as lucky. Even so, Zentner said the resident should not have had to go to such lengths to obtain a decent internet connection. Regardless, Wisconsinites continue to face limited to null broadband speeds, a lack of provider options and high costs for services, she said, in an issue the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated.
“We cannot let where we live determine our potential to connect to the internet,” she said. “The internet is a utility, much like electricity.”
When workplaces, schooling and health appointments moved to a virtual platform amid the health crisis, residents lost access to those. More have reported frequent outages, others even contemplating moving out of town in search of better services, Zentner said. And it wasn’t until last May that the town hall itself had a dependable internet connection, she said.
That list of complaints, as well as Zentner’s own drive to fix the rural broadband problem, led her to become a member of the Dane County Rural Broadband Task Force, which held its inaugural meeting July 20, and will continue to meet monthly.
The group of 15 members is aiming to change complaints like those from Rutland through applying for state and federal grants, assisting in connecting communities to reliable internet service providers, the exploration of new technologies for broadband and the creation of more “accurate” internet connection maps, Kate McGinnity, task force co-chair and Dane County Board Supervisor (Dist. 37) and Melissa Ratcliff, fellow supervisor (Dist. 36) and chair, told the Observer July21.
The group, in finding out new knowledge about the broadband issue, will also make recommendations to the Dane County Board on relevant agenda items, McGinnity said.
“We hope to create a system of municipality support that will be sustainable, extending beyond the life of this task force until the point in time that broadband, like water and electricity, is a public utility,” McGinnity said.
Addressing legal roadblocks
McGinnity and Ratcliff each said they started acquiring knowledge about the state’s broadband issue about 16 months ago, leading up to the formation of the task force.
Part of what they found, Ratcliff said, was that Wisconsin has some of the most restrictive laws in governing broadband.
In particular, Ratcliff said that if a municipality or service provider wishes to apply for a grant extending services to their area, they need to form a public/private partnership. What can happen a lot of the time, Ratcliff said, is that if a municipality denies obtaining new services, the provider can’t apply for the grant or vice versa.
And Zentner said the terrain of the state’s land in rural areas often prevents internet providers from building infrastructure there, as the return on investment is small in loosely populated areas.
That leads to poor economic growth, especially as businesses and individuals choose to vacate elsewhere, she said.
It also doesn’t help that the decisions regarding grants and broadband improvements, according to the task force’s 2020 Resolution document, are based on maps that were created by the Federal Communications Commission, which people and organizations working to expand broadband have remarked are “not accurate.”
Around 25% Dane County residents, according to the resolution, say they lack accessible, reliable and affordable internet. A majority of school districts in the county also indicated the same lack of services for students.
“Current Dane County maps indicate a high (internet) coverage percentage due to Madison,” McGinnity said. “However, we know there are pockets without any service available and areas where speeds or reliability are unacceptable.”
A system of support
McGinnity, in co-chairing the task force, also brings her background as a member on the Public Works and Transportation Committee, as well as the UW-Extension Committee.
Ratcliff also brings her expertise as a fellow Public Works and Transportation Committee member.
More notable members are Bill Dickmeyer, a county release states, who is the regional service manager for Unity Point Health-Meriter, as well as Andrew Hoyos of broadband provider Hoyos Consulting, who helped Rutland get connected to the internet, Zentner said.
Hoyos Consulting has also previously worked with the Town of Dunn to achieve that same goal.
Offering the perspective of seniors for the force is Stoughton City Council Ald. Joyce Tikalsky (Dist. 1), the release states, who is part of the Stoughton Area Senior Center’s Commission on Aging. Seniors, according to several studies, are particularly vulnerable to the lack of telehealth care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they are more susceptible to the virus’s severe effects than their younger counterparts.
The force is also to have someone with an economic or agricultural perspective, a person from a youth community based organization, the president of the Dane County Towns Association and Dane County Cities and Villages Association and two at-large members, the release states.
“I was impressed by the breadth and wealth of knowledge that is on the task force,” Ratcliff said of the July 20 meeting. “What they brought yesterday and their questions just makes me excited to continue moving forward.”
Ratcliff isn’t the only committee member who liked the early returns.
“We have some of the greatest minds in broadband to help us be part of the solution,” McGinnity said.
Formulating a solution
A lot of the specifics for what the task force will accomplish remains to be seen, McGinnity, Ratcliff and Zentner said the day after the first meeting.
But the inaugural event brought the members excitement and hope for the future.
The 2020 resolution outlines seven guiding principles for reaching the goal of helping everyone obtain a decent broadband connection.
The first includes understanding the complexities of access as it relates to those who are unserved and underserved in Dane County, with the second being collecting data on underserved and vulnerable populations.
The next step is understanding that data, the resolution states, as well as the funding mechanisms used for improving internet access.
That could include applying for state and federal grants.
But McGinnity said telecommunications companies Spectrum and LTD Broadband have already secured federal funding for broadband projects in the area, including places like Rutland, the Town of Dunkirk and others.
She pointed to a map, depicting the census blocks each company won. The green areas are where Spectrum would spend its grant, and the blue indicates LTD’s jurisdiction. She said both companies have not yet disclosed each grant amount.
Another solution could be exploring alternative solutions in inadequate broadband service, including data “hot spots,” satellite technology and wireless services.
The force will also complete a report of its findings, with additional reports or presentations as needed within one year of its initial meeting.
That report, to address what Ratcliff and McGinnity call the “digital divide,” will come out in June 2022. That will aid the task force in making recommendations to the Dane County Board of Supervisors.