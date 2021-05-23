When the COVID-19 pandemic first ravaged through the Oregon area, one major question in Candie Jones’ mind was how to balance the needs of voters with those of staff running elections.
That inquiry weighed on the Village of Oregon clerk, she told the Observer, and clerks across the nation throughout the five election cycles that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021. Those included a presidential election with a county-wide recount and a presidential primary that was postponed, then reinstated the night before.
That’s because running those five elections during the pandemic came with a cost – some aspects were monetary, with others such as finding poll workers and more city staff dedicated to administering the elections.
“If I could explain it in one word, it was chaotic,” Jones said.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided the village $35,000 to offset extra costs driven by a significant increase in the use of absentee ballots, which are worth $1.25 each to mail. That money also went toward postage, plexi-glass shields, printing supplies and additional tabulators, Jones said. On postage alone, the village spent $8,941 in 2020 after just $161 in 2019, she said.
Oregon additionally received a $7,902 Wisconsin Elections Commission grant. That covered hiring more workers for in-person absentee voting shifts, Jones said, as well as the extra time staff put in to prepare and mail absentee ballots.
The Town of Oregon also received money from the CARES Act and elections commission, using $15,041 for similar expenses, clerk Jennifer Hanson told the Observer.
And surrounding townships like the Village of Brooklyn and Town of Rutland have spent money on the same election resources, getting funds from the commission and CARES Act as well.
The Observer contacted the Town of Dunn for comment on election costs, but did not receive a response.
Town of Rutland clerk Dawn George told the Observer the town received a combined $10,000 from the commission and the CARES Act. Village of Brooklyn clerk Linda Kuhlman told the Observer the municipality received $1,300 in grants from the commission and $23,362 from the CARES Act.
Kuhlman said that money footed the cost of Brooklyn’s poll workers, ballot envelopes, personal protective equipment, pens and printing, as well as breakfast and dinner for staff working elections.
And whereas the village might spend $800 for mailing absentee ballots in a normal year, Kuhlman said it spent $100 more in April, $250 more in August and the same amount in November.
Circumstances were similar for the Town of Rutland, George said, as the town spent more on elections in 2020 than years prior.
The clerks each said hiring poll workers was another major cost of running an election during a health crisis.
The Pew Research Center estimated that prior to the April 2020 primary, more than 1,000 poll workers in the City of Madison opted out because of the pandemic.
Hanson said she and other Town of Oregon staff faced calling poll workers, who are primarily seniors, back for shift coverage in April 2020.
Seniors remain among the most susceptible to severe illness from the disease, and Hanson said the situation created a difficult balancing act of social distancing and serving voters.
In the Village of Oregon, Jones recalled enduring the same situation as Hanson in hiring poll workers. She said that made her feel “guilty.”
But the Wisconsin National Guard had been called in to help with the village’s April 2020 election, Jones said.
“Everyone was trying to figure things out,” she said. “We were setting up some polling places and there were 15 to 20 guardspeople waiting to help.”
Other election costs included the Dane County presidential election recount, which President Donald Trump’s (R) campaign filed for on Nov. 18.
That recount, which cost Trump’s campaign $3 million in advance because the margins did not permit a recount to be conducted for free, was directed only at Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state’s two largest population centers.
“We just dealt with it as it came,” Jones said recalling the recount process.
In hindsight, each clerk said they came away from the last year and a half’s events having learned some valuable lessons. That included budgeting for poll worker and absentee ballot expenses in 2021, Kuhlman said.
Jones said the value of teamwork was reaffirmed for her, as well as the need for transparency.
“We could not have done this without each other,” she said. “People sent (village’s staff) thank you notes for our work with the election. Those things kept us going.”
Hanson said for her, it was that patience is a virtue.
“There was nothing you could do,” she said.
With a laugh, Hanson said when she retires, it will be before a presidential election cycle.
Reporter Mackenzie Krumme contributed to this story.