Village of Brooklyn property owners may see their taxes go up this year by around $101 when factoring in last year’s average home values.
People are able to offer their input on those potential increases at a virtual public hearing on the Village of Brooklyn proposed 2021 budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. After Village Board trustees receive feedback, they are set to adopt the budget during their subsequent meeting.
Clerk and treasurer Linda Kuhlman told the Observer this year, the proposed mill rate may rise to $9.03 per $1,000 of assessed village property value. That’s an increase of 55 cents from $8.48 last year, and means that a house worth last year’s average value of $184,813 would see a tax increase from $1,567 to $1,668.
The increase is because of debts the village incurred for the Department of Natural Resources phosphorus upgrades to its treatment plant, and for the village’s portion of a fire engine purchase.
So far, Kuhlman said the village isn’t feeling the affects of COVID-19 on the budget, but since it relies on state aid for a portion of it, “it’s possible we might see more of an impact on the 2022 budget.”
The public can view a complete draft of the budget at the clerk's office at 210 Commercial St., during regular hours, which are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information, call the Village of Brooklyn at (608) 455-4201 or email Kuhlman at clerk@brooklynwi.gov.