Village of Oregon property owners would see their tax rates decrease under the proposed 2021 budget, which is going to a public hearing Nov. 16.
Despite a tumultuous year with the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession, the village’s draft budget is shaping up to be relatively normal, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer.
The proposed budget, put together by village staff with feedback from trustees at two meetings over the past month, features even fewer requests for additional staffing than usual. The only staff requests considered in the proposal would backfill existing patrol officer positions and a restructure of the public works department because of expected retirements.
The Village Board can review and adopt the budget after the public hearing at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, over Zoom.
Gracz said the village won’t see how the pandemic and recession has truly affected its finances until 2022 or 2023. He added that recessions don’t typically show their true impacts until a few years after they start, a trend similar to the 2008 Great Recession.
The draft budget features a preliminary mill rate decrease from $5.42 per $1,000 in property value in 2020, to $5.27 in 2021. That decrease amounts to around 2% on the average home, valued at $320,982, according to the draft.
That would be around $44 less in village taxes for that average home. Village taxes make up about a third of the typical property tax bill, along with Oregon School District, Dane County and Madison College. However, with the average home increasing in value by 5%, many properties will still have an increase.
Overall staffing impacts to the proposed budget include a $72,932 increase in the public works department budget, because of accrued vacation payouts to those who are retiring, Gracz said. That cost will be offset by the starting dates and lower wage rates of new employees.
The budget also proposes borrowing $1.53 million for the reconstruction of North Main Street as a joint project with Dane County, $640,000 for overall street maintenance and $500,000 for Janesville Street and Perry Parkway improvements.
Other notable expenditures entail $4 million in renovations to Jaycee Park, funds for designing the new $10 million Oregon Public Library for construction in 2022 and around $600,000 for Rotary Bike Trail repairs (some of which might be covered by a grant). The trail was rendered unusable after record rains in 2018 contributed to Lake Barney swelling from 30 acres to as much as 800 acres, submerging a part of the trail and boardwalk.
Designing the library is contingent on a fundraising deadline the village extended from June to December amid COVID-19 closures. The community still needs to satisfy its $4 million capital campaign portion, with the village having committed $6 million. Capital campaign funds still sit at just over $1 million.
Gracz told the Observer in September that cuts to state transportation funding and an 8% increase in health insurance premiums for employees would pose the largest revenue hurdle in the 2021 proposed budget. The village’s tax levy also only increased by $108,000 this year from net new construction, which is a decrease from the average of $120,000.
The village has received $33,780 in highway aid which will help bolster the budget, and $95,231 from Routes of Recovery, a state Department of Administration grant that has provided $200 million to municipal governments incurred this year because of the pandemic.
The 2020 budget also didn’t qualify for the state’s 2021 expenditure restraint program, which means a loss of around $30,000 for the upcoming year. Expenditure restraint is a voluntary program that provides money from a shared fund for municipalities that limit spending increases to a specified amount based on a formula.
Gracz still anticipates the state might cut road funding to municipalities in 2021. To offset that loss, he said he expects interest rates to be low in spring, which will make it a good time to borrow for capital improvement projects.
The village’s debt service is also increasing, but the 2021 budget is using the last of fire impact fees to offset that.