The 2021 budget for the Town of Oregon decreases the town’s tax rate by 14 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
This year’s tax rate is $2.59, compared to $2.73 in 2019. Clerk Jennifer Hanson told the Observer in an email the decrease means that the owner of an average house in the township, which cost $230,500 in 2020, would pay $600 in property taxes. By contrast, in 2019 the town’s average house cost around $300,000 costing $800 in property taxes.
The town’s board adopted the budget at its meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16, immediately following a public hearing where residents offered no feedback. Town employees adopted the levy and established compensation of elected officials to begin in April 2021.
The 2020 tax levy from property owners for the 2021 budget is $1,002,117, down $50,090 from 2019, or 4%.
“The decrease in the tax levy is due to the reduction of capital equipment costs from fire departments,” Hanson wrote the Observer in an email Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The 2021 budget is available at town.oregon.wi.us./budget or for viewing at Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road, by appointment.
If people have any questions about the budget, call the town at 835-2982.