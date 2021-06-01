A former co-owner of planned Oregon restaurant Good Company pleaded not guilty to a felony stalking charge last week after his wife accused him of threatening and monitoring both her location and home in late April.
Patrick Sweeney, who is also facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, allegedly tracked his wife – with whom Sweeney has children – with a GPS device, recorded videos of her with another man and threatened to hit someone she was dating in the head, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court April 16.
Sweeney appeared in court virtually Friday, May 28, for an arraignment upon waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. During the hearing, Sweeney’s attorney filed a not guilty plea for Sweeney’s felony charge, according to online court records.
County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell said during the May 28 live stream of the hearing that a preliminary hearing would have allowed the prosecution to use the “probable cause” standard, which would decide whether there’s enough evidence to convince a jury that the accused has committed a felony, she said.
Waiving one’s right to a preliminary hearing, according to a copy of the waiver, means a felony charge can be set up for further court proceedings, possibly including a trial. It remains unclear whether Sweeney’s case will stand trial as of Monday, May 31, online court records indicate.
But if the court finds Sweeney guilty of the stalking charge, states he could face a maximum fine of up to $10,000, as well as imprisonment for up to three years and six months, the criminal complaint states.
One of Sweeney’s family members first reported Sweeney’s alleged behavior to a Village of Oregon police officer earlier this spring out of concern for his wife’s safety, the criminal complaint states. All incidents happened over the course of around five months, the complaint states, from December 2020 to this April.
The woman said she received abusive text messages from Sweeney, who called her derogatory names and tried to forcefully take her phone when he thought she was texting another man, according to the complaint.
Online court documents show Sweeney was released on a $500 signature bond after his initial April 16 court appearance, with conditions that he have no contact with the woman besides text messages or through third parties regarding child placement.
Good Company subsequently announced in an April 18 Facebook post that Sweeney decided to step down from his co-owner role.
“We will continue to ensure that we live up to our mission of cultivating positive and long lasting relationships, based on mutual respect and a sense of community,” the post reads.
The Oregon establishment is still scheduled to open at 113 and 119 S. Main Street by September, according to its Facebook page. Restaurant and bar Charlie’s on Main and The Main Event formerly occupied the spaces until closing last October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through his restaurant management business Rule No. 1 Hospitality Inc., Sweeney previously owned three other businesses in the Madison area, including Lucille, Merchant and the Brothers Three Bar and Grill. In a May 19 Cap Times story, several current and former employees said that Sweeney exhibited a years-long history of “threats, verbal abuse, profanity and name-calling” toward staff at the establishments.
Sweeney responded to the allegations with several Facebook posts, some of them now deleted, the Cap Times story states.
“I take full responsibility for this and vow to be better,” Sweeney wrote in one Facebook post earlier this spring. “I have been very open and public about my struggles with anxiety and addiction. (News) reports paint a misleading, incomplete picture of what is actually a difficult martial and personal struggle.”