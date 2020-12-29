Usually, the Oregon Observer is good at predicting what news will grace our front pages as it looks forward to the upcoming year.
But we didn’t see the COVID-19 pandemic coming.
While some of the things the Observer listed in its 2020 Stories to Watch happened – the district opened its new elementary school and a new superintendent took over – they were muted in comparison to the havoc COVID-19 wreaked on our community. Others didn’t happen or were postponed.
Take the library, for example. Fundraising remains active, but it took a hit from the pandemic and did not settle on plans for construction – which might not even harken in 2021.
And the splash pad, which seemed like a shoo-in for a 2020 construction start, is now also slated to begin in 2021.
Most of the top stories of 2020, as selected by Observer staff, were either a direct result of the pandemic or intertwined with it.
Some businesses closed, either temporarily or permanently. Students didn’t get a spring sports season, seniors were robbed of a graduation and government officials made decisions that affected communities we cover by videoconference.
Those weighty decisions included how and when to educate students in person and adapting government operations to the pandemic.
So, naturally, COVID-19 is our No. 1 story this year.
And our No. 2 story is also directly linked to the pandemic – the emotion-driven fight over returning students to their school buildings.
At No. 3, it’s the village’s hiring of a new police chief, Jenny Pagenkopf, to succeed outgoing chief Brian Uhl.
Forest Edge’s opening is No. 4, as the new K-6 elementary school seeks to expand the space the district needs while reducing its carbon footprint as the first net-zero school in the state.
At No. 5 is the impending affordable housing developments there were proposed in the Village of Oregon this year, and No. 6 is the adapting the city and town clerk departments had to do during a pandemic.
The passing of the baton from former Oregon School District superintendent Brian Busler to Leslie Bergstrom is our No. 7. Continued community fundraising for the new library is next at No. 8.
At No. 9, the school board decided to keep a police presence in schools less than a year after rejecting the village’s previous proposal. At No. 10 is the death of David Donovan, who died just months after winning re-election to his seat on the Village of Oregon Board of Trustees.