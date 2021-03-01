The state Department of Health Services has launched an interactive map where people who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can find a provider near them.
The COVID-19 vaccine provider map, launched on Friday, Feb. 26, is meant to help people across the state find a vaccine provider near them and to improve transparency as to which locations are getting vaccine supply, a news release from the department states.
In the release, department interim secretary Karen Timberlake said the state continues to make “great strides” in its vaccination efforts.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the state had given out 1.4 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Feb. 28. Just over 16% of the state’s population, or 937,300 people, has gotten at least one dose, and 8.1%, or 472,900 people, have received their second dose.
“We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options,” Timberlake said.
The map will be updated every two weeks, according to the news release. Providers are sorted by shape and color to help distinguish its specified vaccine eligibility; providers labeled as blue indicate that they’re open to all eligible groups, while those labeled in orange often show that only specific eligible groups can get vaccinated there.
Those labeled in red often mean that either only specific groups are eligible, or that the entity is targeting its own clients or patients for vaccine administration.
In the greater Oregon area, the Walgreens Pharmacy, 704 N. Main St., is the only entity administering the COVID-19 vaccine. It is currently available to all eligible groups of people.
The COVID-19 vaccine tracker also links people to websites of entities offering vaccines to assist people with contacting them with questions or appointment reservations. The state does not manage appointments scheduled by vaccine providers, and recommends that people contact them with inquiries.
Those in the state’s priority group 1b became eligible for the vaccine on Monday, March 1. That group includes teachers and child care workers, some public-facing essential workers and those living in and staffing congregate living environments. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Public Health Madison and Dane County sent an email to school districts and child care facilities that the earliest it was planning to prioritize vaccines for teachers and child care staff was March 19, as it continues to prioritize remaining frontline health care providers and those 65 and older, according to a Feb. 26 article from the Wisconsin State Journal.
The vaccine provider map can be viewed by going to the state’s website at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm.