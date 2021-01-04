A conversation about a new Village Hall location is set to occur at the next Planning Commission meeting in mid-January.
During a joint conceptual discussion with the Village Board, the commission will review options for building the new hall, as well as other structures like a community center, on a 12-acre patch of land just south of Keller Alpine Meadows Park. The park is located near the corner of West Netherwood Road and Alpine Parkway. The entities will also examine residential possibilities for the site.
Village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer neither the commission or the board will vote on the options at the 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, meeting.
Cruz said the future Village Hall development could include the community center or pavilion the public could rent for large gatherings.
An alternative could involve the village selling the land to a developer for multifamily housing on the former school site, she said.
The village originally purchased the Keller Alpine Meadows property in 2005, selling the 12-acre parcel to the Oregon School District for a future school in 2006, Cruz said.
Then, the village bought the 12-acre parcel back in August after the district determined it wasn’t interested in building there, according to a concept from urban planning consultant Vandewalle & Associates.
The plan states the village’s intention has always been to have some active park use on the north side of the site, while the former school site would be suitable for development due to its elevation.
So village staff asked the consultant to develop two initial concepts for the12-acre site, which include the Village Hall/community center or multifamily housing option.
Both, according to the plan, would include four multi-purpose fields, a playground, courts and parking off of West Netherwood Road and restrooms.