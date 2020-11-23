Though the pandemic has stalled efforts to bring the 249 Brook St. splash pad to fruition, the project is still seeking the community’s help.
Co-leader Deb Bossingham told the Observer that while the intention before COVID-19 was to have Oregon enjoying the pad by last summer after five slow years of progress, the new goal is to have it open by summer 2021.
To aid in that objective, staff would begin preliminary grading work as early as this winter so construction can continue into spring 2021. Grading, in construction terms, ensures the landscape is level and suitable for a structure’s foundation.
That comes with some cost saving measures, according to a revised site plan the Village Board and Planning Commission reviewed at the beginning of November. The revised design changes how the pad is graded and brings down the retaining wall, it states.
In a memo to the Village Board, village planner Elise Cruz, wrote that the projected number of daily visitors to the pad is 100, reflecting how much the community would still like to see a splash pad in the village. The hours of operation are expected to be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the months of May through September, she wrote.
Bossingham said if the splash pad doesn’t have all of its desired features -- like water geysers, loops and cannons -- by summer 2021, construction workers are set to include placeholders -- little fountains -- until the project has enough money to purchase them, or it receives a donation.
Verona-based KSW Construction has yet to confirm the new cost of the project with Bossingham, she said, but she anticipates the numbers are likely to be lower than the previous $800,000 estimate. Fundraising amounts sit at just around $100,000.
So with grading slated to begin within the next few months, hopefully garnering community excitement, Bossingham said she and Oregon Community Pool and Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club staff are thinking of ways to engage the community in fundraising and donating.
She said future events or efforts might be modeled after that of the new library’s capital campaign, which held a brat event over the summer for example that amassed over $80,000.
With the way COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Bossingham said the events would likely be virtual.
In the meantime, she emphasized that the largest project need is the features.
So far, the pad is set to have a water tower, a “magic mister,” two spray loops and a super splasher, Bossingham said. But there’s a laundry list of things the pad still needs, including an aquadome, “spidey spray,” cascades, a foot activator, three water geysers, a “cattail twist,” a mechanism that allows people to activitate the pad and water cannons.
“We are not giving up until we get this to the community,” Bossingham said. “It’s time to get a little creative.”
To donate to the splash pad or for more information, email the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club secretary Margeret Straub at oboptimists@gmail.com or Bossingham at dab@oregonsd.net.