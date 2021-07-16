Village of Oregon homeowners looking to pare down on mortgage expenses may have a new federal program at their disposal.
If they are Federal Housing Administration-insured borrowers struggling to stay current on mortgage payments, village administrator Martin Shanks told the Observer there’s a forbearance program they can access through both individual loan servicers, or a United States Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved housing counseling agency.
Forbearance is when a lender allows an individual to temporarily pause mortgage payments, or pause them, for a period of time.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of people to struggle financially, Shanks said he felt it was important to help make the public aware of the help that’s available to them.
A news release Shanks pointed to instructs people how to get access to the programming.
It states to call, email or visit the website of your mortgage servicer by using the contact information printed on your monthly mortgage statement.
Then, you should state that you have a financial hardship because of COVID-19, and request forbearance, according to the release.
If you can’t reach your servicer, the release states, contact a HUD-approved housing counselling agency by calling (800) 569-4287, or visit hud.gov/housingcounseling.