Most snowmobile trails in Dane County have opened just before the new year.
On Dec. 30, the Dane County Parks announced in a news release that trails located in the northwest, southeast, south central and south west portion of the county are open to riders.
But trails in the north central and northeastern portion of the county remain closed, according to Dane County’s website. A state snowmobile trail pass is required to ride on the trail system.
The snowmobile clubs monitor trail conditions and decide when it is safe to open for the season.
The groups make sure snow is covered with at least six inch of snow, and check for standing water, unfrozen ground and other conditions that would prevent snowmobilers from enjoying a ride. according to a Dane County Parks news release.
“We want to remind riders to use caution as there will likely be uneven terrain, snow cover icy sections and the potential for open water in the marshes and waterways,” Mark Stephens, president of the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs said in the release.
Within Dane County, there are over 500 miles of snowmobile trails including the Badger, Glacial Drumlin, the Military Ridge State Trails on private property.
Riders are encouraged to stay on the designated trails at all times, the release states.
For information about trail closures and conditions visit the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs’ website at danecountycouncilsnowmobileclubs.com or call the Snowmobile Trails Hotline at 242-4576.
You can also visit Dane County Parks trail closures and conditions, visit the Dane County’s website at countyofdane.com.