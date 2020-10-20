Six people were evacuated from their home for three hours in the early morning of Thursday, Oct. 15, after a fire at 501 N. Main St.
The fire penetrated the siding and sheeting on the house, in addition to damaging the deck and safety rail. Oregon Area Fire/EMS District chief Glenn Linzmeier estimated the damage to be approximately $12,000-$20,000. There were no injuries reported.
The department received a page from Dane County 911 regarding smoke coming from the home at 11:54 p.m. Oct. 14, chief Glenn Linzmeier told the Observer. The 911 caller had been driving down Main Street and noticed the structure fire.
The “careless use of smoking materials” had led to a fire on a second-floor balcony of the house, Linzmeier said, which he said was exacerbated by a westerly wind.
Units were nearby on Netherwood Street and able to respond to the call around four minutes after the page. The page from Dane County 911 had indicated it was possible the occupants could not get out of the home.
After removing smoke and checking the levels of carbon monoxide and other byproducts of combustion, Linzmeier said the evacuated occupants got cleared to go back inside around 3 a.m.