The Village of Oregon, already having worked with two developers to bring affordable housing to the community within the last year, might soon work with another.
Oshkosh-based Northpointe Development and Monona-based DreamLane Real Estate could bring an affordable, multi-family housing project to the village, located at 5227 County Hwy. CC on the village’s west side. The project would serve both seniors and the middle class families, village administrator Martin Shanks told the Observer.
The developer brought its concept before the Planning Commission at its Thursday, Aug. 5, meeting, where staff appeared to approve of the design. At the Aug. 16 Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a cost-reimbursement agreement with the developer.
The concept features a three-story building totalling 38 units, with 38 underground parking stalls. The mix of units would include 18 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units, according to the concept. There would also be two adjacent two-story buildings, each having six units, the concept states.
Next steps in the approval process for the developer could include bringing a general development plan before the Planning Commission, Shanks said. A general development plan would outline the proposed size and location of the affordable housing complex, as well as its land uses.
If the Commission appears to favor what the developer proposes, it could vote to recommend plans to the Village Board for final approval. It is unclear when that will take place.