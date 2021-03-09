The Oregon Area Senior Center has increased the amount of outreach it provides patrons by 198% amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The senior center’s 2020 impact report, which director Rachel Brickner presented at the Monday, March 8 Village Board meeting, outlined that detail, and all the other ways it pivoted to help patrons during the health crisis.
For example, staff gave a total of 15,591 meals to patrons in 2020, a 36% rise from the year prior. The center also adapted to host classes and events virtually and outdoors, add 30 new volunteers, transport seniors to appointments in partnership with Dane County and provide free masks.
Trustees took no action on the two-page document, instead praising Brickner on the senior center’s behalf for adapting to provide patrons the services they need amid the pandemic. Trustee Randy Glysch and Jenna Jacobson told Brickner how much they appreciated the center’s work during the Zoom call.
Because many people were isolating at home, particularly seniors, Brickner told trustees staff had to come up with ways to keep in contact with patrons since they weren’t visiting the 219 Park St. space. She said that amid COVID-19 vaccine rollout, staff will soon be using outreach measures to make sure patrons are getting their immunizations.
Staff made 3,123 outreach contacts with older adults in 2020, according to the impact report. Case managers also provided over 1,551 hours of services to 171 seniors and 58 people received assistance with Medicare plans, the report states. The center also started email updates, which staff distributed to 710 recipients in addition to the monthly newsletter, according to the report.
The senior center expanded its meal program, the impact report states, even adding a fourth route to its home delivery service to meet a rising demand. It also added touchless grocery shopping and a food pantry delivery program in partnership with the county, the report states.
Around 675 older adults received 8,178 home delivered and 755 shelf-stable meals in 2020, according to the report. And through a drive-thru service at Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor, 135 S. Main St. staff served a total of 5,361 meals.
The senior center has met the needs of its patrons in more ways besides outreach and meal services, according to the report.
The report states center staff met clients on their front porch, held training events in Oregon parks for new services and programs and hosted drive-thru parking lot events during the pandemic.