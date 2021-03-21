Biography
Age: 52
Family: Married my sweetheart Andrea Somers
Originally from: Fitchburg
Lived in Oregon since: 2018
Education: West High/Culinary College
Occupation: Chef Manager
Employer/job title: UW Madison Dining Manager & United Cerebral Palsy, Respite Provider
Political experience: President Irish American Unity Conference Baltimore, Md
Essay questions
Why are you running for Town of Oregon Constable?
We have fallen in love with the Town of Oregon and I just want to give back to a place that has brought us such joy.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
The new developments of properties is a bit concerning. Growth is wonderful but I’m a bit concerned on the quick level of sprawl.