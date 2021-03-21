Biography

Age: 52

Family: Married my sweetheart Andrea Somers

Originally from: Fitchburg

Lived in Oregon since: 2018

Education: West High/Culinary College

Occupation: Chef Manager

Employer/job title: UW Madison Dining Manager & United Cerebral Palsy, Respite Provider

Political experience: President Irish American Unity Conference Baltimore, Md

Essay questions

Why are you running for Town of Oregon Constable?

We have fallen in love with the Town of Oregon and I just want to give back to a place that has brought us such joy.

What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?

The new developments of properties is a bit concerning. Growth is wonderful but I’m a bit concerned on the quick level of sprawl.