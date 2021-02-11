The Town of Rutland Badfish Creek bridge replacement committee has asked for a three-day extension to complete paperwork for the project, to March 2.
Committee chair Nancy Nedveck updated the Rutland Town Board on the bridge committee's work during the board’s Tuesday, Feb. 2, meeting, explaining the form will outline the scope and costs and recommend an engineering firm for the project, which is estimated to cost $589,711 and start in about four years.
Nedveck said she emailed two state Department of Transportation project managers to inform them the paperwork will be submitted March 2. At first, the town had been pushing to get the DOT project from and the engineering firm recommended to the DOT by the end of February.
“They didn’t respond, so I guess it’s not critical,” Nedveck said.
The committee has received three bid proposals, from Ayres Associates, Mead and Hunt, and Strand Associates. Nedveck said the board will select one at its next meeting.
To meet state timelines and receive state and federal funding, the state and municipal agreement must be signed by Gov. Tony Evers by June, state DOT project manager Mark Westerveld said in a bridge replacement meeting last month.
Town clerk Dawn George said there are sufficient funds in the public works budget to pay any costs incurred for the bridge replacement project in 2021. The consultant selected for the bridge replacement design will bill the state, and the state will send the town a bill for its share.
Westerveld has moved to a new position, so the paperwork will be submitted to DOT project manager Travis Buros.
The project will be 80% funded by federal and state funds, with Rutland responsible for the remaining 20% (about $118,000), and it likely will go out for bids for construction in September 2024, Westerveld said.
The new 53-foot long, 26-foot wide bridge with approaches would be 27 feet longer than the existing bridge.
After evaluating proposals from five engineering firms, Nedveck said each of the three members of the committee came to the same conclusion, that Strand was the best option, followed by Ayers.
George said the deciding factor for her in supporting Strand is that the firm is completing the bridge replacement project on County Hwy. A. She said there are many environmental factors to consider and it would be a benefit to have the company complete the project on the Badfish Creek bridge.