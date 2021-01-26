A Town of Dunn resident who opposes parts of a bike trail connection to Capital Springs State Park is hoping town citizens scrutinize maps of the plans themselves.
Colleen Christenson told the Dunn Town Board on Tuesday, Jan. 19, that her family was never informed of a bike trail plan and that the proposed amphitheater and 30-car parking lot near her home are a cause for concern.
“Our land is proposed as future state park expansion,” Christenson said. “My goal is to make our neighborhood (Waucheeta Trail) well-informed, whether they are for or against it.”
The Town of Dunn has a meeting scheduled at 6 p.m. Feb. 15, where Dane County will make a presentation on the bike trail connector at Waucheeta Trail. Town of Dunn Chair Ed Minihan said the town will check with Dane County about the plans for the bike trail connection before the next meeting.
The bike trail connection on Waucheeta Trail to Capital Springs State Park is a joint partnership between the Capital Springs Recreation Area and the state Department of Natural Resources.
The bike trail connection project has been proposed in the Dane County Parks and Open Space Plan since 2006, and the bike trail is recommended by the Capital Springs Recreation Area Master Plan. The proposal would give the park the ability to host more outdoor events, with 10 to 20 more RV camping sites, an additional camping area and another 10 to 15 parking spaces.
Kevin Mehring, a Dunn resident, said his big concern is the parking drawing bigger crowds to the area, including the cul de sac he lives at on Waucheeta Trail, that he said could change the culture and the future look of the area.
Christenson said she learned about the plan by viewing a map on the Dane County Parks website.
“We have never been notified, and no one has contacted us,” Christenson said of the bike trail proposal and its map that lays out the design.
The Capital City State Trail connects Capital Springs and William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park to the City of Madison. The near 2,500-acre Capital Springs Recreation Area is operated and managed by Dane County Parks and the DNR. Recreation opportunities in the Capital Springs Recreation Area that extends from Fish Hatchery Road to the western shore of Lake Waubesa include biking, wildlife viewing, cross country skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, canoeing, kayaking, hunting, fishing and camping.
Dunn Town Clerk Cathy Hasslinger wrote in a memo to the Town Board that Dunn has been supportive of the bike trail connection proposal for years because it gives bicyclists an alternative to riding on Lake Farm Road when they have safety concerns.
Hasslinger said there is no shoulder and a blind hill on Lake Farm Road.