The public will have a chance to weigh in on the future of county board supervisor boundaries at the next Dane County Redistricting Commission virtual meeting, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
People can participate by submitting written, live video or telephone comments to the virtual committee meeting on the creation of new 10-year boundaries. The county group has previously met on Dec. 22 and Feb. 2.
Under state law, county governments must create new county board district boundaries every 10 years, immediately after the federal census. The commission is tasked with submitting at least three draft supervisory district maps to the County Board by no later than May 31, 2021. The board will then vote on adjustments to the maps.
People can join the Zoom meeting via application or by telephone. To join the meeting in Zoom, click https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4ypcPm9VRDuOh2m8rvb3Ag.The link will be active until the end of the meeting.
To join the meeting by phone, dial-in using one of the following three phone numbers 1-833-548-0276, 1-833-548-0282 and 1-888-788-0099. When prompted, enter the following Webinar ID: 861 0650 1088.
To submit a written comment for this meeting or send handouts for committee members, email them to standing@countyofdane.com.
To provide public comment, people must register online, even if they plan to phone in, and be in attendance via Zoom or phone. Those wishing to speak will be able to un-mute or switch to a panelist and provided time to speak to the body.
Registrations to provide public comment will be accepted until 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting.