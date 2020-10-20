The Oregon Area Fire/EMS District has received a grant from the American Red Cross to fund the purchase of 100 smoke detectors for village residents.
Chief Glenn Linzmeier said the money will support the installation of up to three alarms per home. He said the lithium battery fire alarms are designed to be replaced every 10 years.
“The alarming news is that I have been in fire service since 1984 and I’m still finding alarms over 10 years old,” he said. “I don’t want to see any death here from carbon monoxide or smoke inhalation because they didn’t have notification.”
Village residents can set up a time for firefighters to take a look through their home and replace old fire alarms. Linzmeier said they’ll also go through the home to make sure there are no other hidden hazards, including checking for a carbon monoxide alarm on every floor and checking the age of fire extinguishers to see if any need replacement.
“The goal of mine is we don’t have any home in our coverage area without an alarm — both smoke and carbon monoxide,” he said. “Our objective is to make sure no homes are not covered with smoke protection.”
Over the summer, firefighters responded to fires in two homes where the smoke alarms hadn’t worked, as the batteries had not been replaced, he said.
While newer homes often have hardwired fire alarms tied together to go off at the same time, Linzmeier said, older homes typically only have standalone alarms. It can take a long time for smoke to fill a compartment in a home and push into other spaces where a detector may be triggered, he said.
“It’s alarming, it’s an older community in some areas of Oregon.” he said. “This is not for the hardwired demographic.”
COVID-19 precautions will be practiced during the home assessment and alarm installation. Firefighters will wear masks in homes and will screen residents for signs and symptoms of COVID before entering a home.
“If we find someone with no smoke detectors, we’ll still work with them despite signs and symptoms,” he said. “I don’t want to leave anyone without a smoke detector. I don’t need to read in the Oregon Observer or Capital Times about someone dying from a lack of fire alarms,” he said.
The fire department also offers batteries donated from Rayovac, if residents prefer to replace them on their own.
For information, call the fire station at 835-5537.