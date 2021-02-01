Age: 62
Family (i.e. spouse, children/ages): Married, together 28 years
Originally from: Two Rivers, Wisconsin
Lived in Oregon since: 2013
Education: Bachelor of Science in psychology and human development, Master of Science in educational psychology
Employer/job title: Retired state research scientist, Madison College psychology instructor
Political experience (include committees/commissions, lost elections): Village Trustee since 2018, Chair - Fire/EMS District, Vice-Chair: Historic Preservation, Members of the Personnel, Public Safety & Protection Committee, Library Board, Past member of the Coalition on Aging, member of the School Resource Officer Sub-Committee. Ran for Madison City Council in 1999.
Other notable affiliations: United States Navy - eight Years, given the Navy Achievement Award, President of my Madison Neighborhood for 17 years, Selected as Know Your Madisonian, Previous Chair of the Oregon Community Resource Network. Lead on the restoration of our Historic Pump House, the Tin Man, the New Food Pantry Building, the New Youth Center, and currently Co-Chair of the Library Campaign. Member of the Oregon Housing Coalition Small business owner: Red Corner Art Glass. Past Board Member of the Wisconsin Association of Historic Preservation Commissions, and Past Vice President of the Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation. Past Board Member of the Wisconsin Association of Historic Preservation Commissions and Past Vice President of the Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation. Member of the Society for the Teaching of Psychology. Homeowner Advisory Board Member
Essay questions
Why are you running for the Village Board president?
I’m running for Village President because our work is not finished. I can and want to do more for our community. I’m ready to hit the ground running. I’ve proven that I know how to get things accomplished and manage projects. I know how to work well with people, and I’m not afraid of challenges or hard work. We need to be forward thinking as we move into the future. I want to be part of that future discussion. I’m honored to have the endorsements of current Village President Jeanne Carpenter, and past Village President Steve Staton.
What are the most important issues facing the village in the next three years?
1. Hiring a new Village Administrator in the next few months is critical to keeping the Village on the right track.
2. Infrastructure which is important to the livability of the Village, such as the New Library, Village Hall, Senior Center, new parks, bike trails, roads.
3. Keeping the Village an affordable place to live, especially for those on a fixed income. The Village Board kept our increase in taxes to $44 dollars for 2020. I take this challenge very seriously, and will do my best to watch our budget dollars.
Is the village on the right track? Why or why not?
We can’t spend more money than we have. That means we have to prioritize. When I helped with the community projects such as the Pump House, Tin Man, Food Pantry and Youth Center, we worked hard to bring in private contractors to provide in-kind work to help offset the costs of the project. We plan to do the same with the new library. If any individual, organization, or community is to be successful, you have to maintain good relationships. We have good relationships with surrounding communities, and the Oregon School District, and it’s important that this continue.
What role can the village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
We collaborate with our partners like Dane County to follow their guidelines for keeping up safe. We keep telling people to wear their masks. I was a scientist for 20 years, we need to believe in Science. As of today, 1/14/2021, we had 37,728 cases of COVID-19, and 237 deaths. We also need to rise up and support our businesses in order for them to survive during COVID-19.
What should be the most important traits of the village’s next administrator?
1. Being a forward thinker, being creative in solving problems. We must hire someone who is open to looking at new ideas and new ways of administering a village. She or he should be flexible in their thinking on how to tackle issues and solve problems.
2. Have Financial Management - Budget Development/ Monitoring skills. We need to count on them to be monitoring our spending, and they need to create new yearly budgets that take into account increases in taxes and the needs of the Village.
3. Team Builder - Administrator and Village Board need to work well together, toward common priorities. My management style is a teamwork approach.
How much should the village prioritize affordable housing?
We currently have two new affordable housing projects proposed. I participated with some help in the writing of a federal grant for Genesis Housing. We received a $800,000 grant. I want people to afford to live here, seniors, teachers, young families, fire and police employees, anyone who desires to be part of our community.
How should the village support its police department so it can meet the needs of an increasingly diverse population?
Support training to understand different cultures, but also reach out to our diverse populations and make them feel part of our community. Have our police officers do presentations in our schools, meet with groups within the village, talk to them, make them feel included, ask questions to understand their perspective on issues related to police interactions. The Village Board needs to work closely with the Police Chief to examine and revise department policies.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Oregon?
The new library. Nearly 800 individuals and businesses have already donated to the New Library. Currently we raised over $2,000,000 during a pandemic. The library will be an investment in our community for years to come. We are currently looking at the village budget to examine what additional funds we can afford to borrow and still live within our means.
What is the best thing about Oregon?
Its people, without a doubt. As I have been out in all Village neighborhoods over the past few weeks, when I encounter a homeowner, when I tell them I worked on the Tin Man, they recognize my name and smile. What can be a better endorsement than that.